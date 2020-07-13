BeaversEdge - BREAKING: California Tight End JT Byrne Commits To Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! The Oregon State staff has added a lot of firepower offensively in the 2021 recruiting class so far, and continued that in a big way on Monday when Carmel (CA) tight end JT Byrne announced his commitment to the Beavers. The 6-foot-6 playmaker is the 6th commit in the class, not including OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni (originally class of 2018). Byrne and his family took a trip to Corvallis by themselves a week ago, and Byrne fell in love with what he saw. From that point on, he knew he wanted to be a Beaver. “For me, I just feel like it is the right fit,” Byrne told BeaversEdge. “They have a great staff, the program is full of great people, I love how the offense works, and I definitely love the campus.” Byrne has been recruited by Oregon State since January, and loves the relationship he has built with tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and the rest of the staff. “Coach Woz and I have built a good relationship and have been talking for a long time,” said Byrne. “He is a great guy, a great coach, has a great personality, and knows the game. Same with coach Smith, he has the right idea on how to win and I am excited.”

After a quick glance at his 10 offers, it doesn't take long to see that many prestigious academic schools were pursuing Byrne. When asked if that aspect played a role in his decision, Byrne didn't hesitate. “Absolutely,” Byrne said. “I talked to the academic counselors and they told me they have a great foundation and I will really be set up for success.” Byrne has already set big goals for his career in the orange and black, and wants the Beaver nation to jump on board with them. “I am going to be a great ambassador and advocator for this team and these coaches,” said Byrne. “There is not a single day that I will go without putting in 110-percent, and I want all of Beaver nation to know that. My goal is to come here and win a Pac-12 championship and win a national championship.” In order to reach those goals, Byrne knows he is going to have to put in a ton of work, which is something that he already emphasizes. “I take pride in outworking my opponents and out-hustling everyone. If I get tackled, I will be up before the guy that tackles me gets up. I will catch the ball at high points, I will block, and I love to run and break tackles as well.” Byrne certainly does not lack the proper mindset for success, nor does he lack the frame or skills necessary to play tight end in the power five. With his addition, the Beavers have a good looking group coming in on the offensive side of the ball and many targets remaining both offensively and defensively. Be sure to stay tuned in on BeaversEdge for all the updates on Byrne, the 2021 recruiting class and much more.