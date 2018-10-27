Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck added a key piece to the future of the Beavers' program, as Derby (Kan.) five-star post Kennedy Brown announced her commitment to OSU.

Brown took other official visits to Oklahoma, Oregon, and UCLA, but after her Oregon State official visit last weekend, she opted not to take a fifth visit and decided on the Beavers.

"Scott is always really good about telling Kennedy what he envisions for her and what her potential is as a player and person," Brown's mother, Danika Brown, told BeaversEdge.com earlier this week. "She has a really close relationship with (assistant coach) Katie Baker too.

"I think Scott has a vision for her and he has since he first saw her as a player. Something caught his eye and appealed to him. As he's seen her grow over the years, he's very clear with his vision for her. I think she appreciates that."

ESPN ranks Brown as a five-star prospect with a scout grade of 98. She is the No. 4 post recruit in the country and the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

Brown joins fellow post Taylor Jones as OSU's verbal commitments in the class. Jones is ranked is also a five-star ESPN recruit and the No. 42 overall recruit.

The future of Rueck's program continues to glow bright. Andrea Aquino, Taya Corosdale, Patricia Morris, Jasmine Simmons, and Destiny Slocum have been big additions for the Beavers in the past couple of years.

The Oregon State women's basketball team will play an exhibition matchup with Northwest Nazarene will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 3. Admission to the game is free, as the squad continues its preparation for the upcoming season.