BREAKING: 2020 PF Isaiah Johnson commits to Oregon State
Wayne Tinkle added another big man to the 2020 class on Sunday night when Torrance (CA) power forward Isaiah Johnson announced his commitment to Oregon State.
Johnson was on campus and received an offer on September 30th, and it did not take him very long to figure out that Corvallis was his future home.
Johnson took to twitter to announce his commitment.
#committed #gobeavs pic.twitter.com/VTI1t1q9od— Isaiah Johnson (@I_D_Johnson) October 14, 2019
Johnson, a three-star player according to Rivals, is the first commitment of the 2020 class for the Beavers.
At six-foot-seven, 210-pounds, Johnson is able to use his size and strength to drive to the rack and is versatile enough to put the ball on the ground.
