Oregon State couldn't wait for national signing day before making a splash in the recruiting world by adding Laney C.C. defensive back Rejzohn Wright to it's 2020 class on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound playmaker has been a top target for a long time in the Oregon State's 2020 cycle, and committed to the Beavers over offers from Houston, UCLA, Colorado and UCF, among others. Wright joins his cousin, 2020 defensive back Alton Julian in the recruiting class and the two will later join his brother, Nahshon Wright, who was a big piece of Oregon State's secondary in 2019 and played a big role in his decision. "My brother is there and my cousin is committed," said Wright. "I had an equal opportunity to play at every school, but it was more intriguing that my brother and cousin were there and we will get to play in a good college football town like Corvallis."

Aside from his family, the opportunity to play and his relationship with defensive backs coach Blue Adams were both factors in his decision. "Really just getting on the field and playing and also being coached by someone who will coach me the hardest no matter what," said Wright. "Coach Blue and I have a good relationship. He is a funny guy and not always serious with me, so I really like him." Wright is set to enroll in January, giving him the opportunity to compete for early playing time. "I think my name will be in the rotation before the fall," Wright told BeaversEdge. "It would mean a lot, and I am just happy to be in the position that I am in. I have to make the most out of it."