Riley committed to Oregon State over offers from Texas Tech, New Mexico State and Massachusetts.

Shortly after an in-home visit and a trip to top golf with the Oregon State coaching staff, 2020 Kilgore (TX) JUCO defensive back Johnathan Riley took to instagram to announce his commitment to Oregon State.

BeaversEdge has reported his interest for weeks, so while the announcement is not surprising for Edge subscribers, the timing and manner of the announcement is far from the norm.

On his instagram story, which he titled "commitment," Riley can be heard saying the following:

"I would like to verbally commit to Oregon State University."

Further, Riley changed his Instagram bio to "Oregon State University commit."

The six-foot-two, 190-pound safety took an official visit to Oregon State in early November, and quickly began to discover that Corvallis was the place he wanted to be. The weather, atmosphere, coaching staff and opportunity played big roles in his decision, and Corvallis had exactly what Riley was looking for.

