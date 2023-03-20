PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Brandin Cooks is heading to Dallas!

The Houston Texans agreed to trade the former Oregon State standout to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 fifth and 2024 sixth-round pick...

The move immediately puts Cooks (29) on a Super Bowl-contending squad, something Cooks had been vocal about since last season in Houston when he was hoping to achieve a trade deadline trade, which didn't come to fruition...

The Texans were 11-48-1 over three seasons with Cooks...

The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder was slated to make 18 million for the 2023 season, which had to be worked around in potential trade negotiations. Per reports, the Texans will pick up six million of that tab, while the Cowboys will pay the remaining 12 million. Cooks will rank eighth in the NFL amongst receivers in terms of base salary...

Cooks is currently under contract through the 2024 campaign, as he's slated to make 12 million in base salary and 3.5 million via roster bonus, bringing his overall 2024 cap hit to 16.5 million...

In Dallas, Cooks will be hoping to regain some of the magic that saw him become one of the more consistent receivers in the NFL across his nine seasons. He's topped 1,000 yards receiving in all but three of those seasons with the three outliers being his rookie year in New Orleans (550), his final year in Los Angeles (583), and this final campaign with Houston (699).

He'll join an explosive offense in Dallas that includes quarterback Dak Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Schultz, and running back Tony Pollard...

He's tallied 630 receptions for 8,616 yards (13.7 yards per catch) for 49 touchdowns across his nine-year NFL career.

Cooks also hold the distinction of having several NFL records in tow, including being the first player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons with three different teams. He's also tied with Brandon Marshall as the only player to tally four 1,000-yard seasons with four different teams...