Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 09:50:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Adams, Oregon State targeting Georgia DB Joey Hunter

Okl1n3x1mqe0ewmu0ppl
Rivals.com
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

While Oregon State defensive backs coach Blue Adams is charged with recruiting Southern California to find its next recruits in the secondary, he's not abandoning his roots.The Miami, Florida nativ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}