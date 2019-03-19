BeaversEdge.com

Big offensive tackle Andres Dewerk adds Oregon State offer
Los Gatos (Calif.) offensive tackle Andres Dewerk had a big day on Wednesday of last week, earning new offers from Oregon State and Nevada. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder now has six offers in total."Th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news