Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington Expert
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with Washington, BeaversEdge chats with The Dawg Report's Matt Moreno to learn more about the Huskies!
MORE: Official Visitor List | OV Profile: Elijah Cannon | Injury Report | A Closer Look At Washington | The EDGE: Who Has It Between OSU & UW? | EDGE Pac-12 Power Ranks
1. How has Michael Penix grown from last season?
Matt Moreno: "Kalen DeBoer mentioned this in a recent interview, and it is something that has really become evident throughout the season, but Penix has certainly carried himself differently this season. Last year, it felt like he was still settling into his new environment, and that came with great success. However, this year, it is clear he feels like he belongs in his position with the Huskies and that has helped this year, in my opinion, in some of the ups and downs the team has faced throughout the last several games. His confidence has really developed as a leader for the team, and although that is hard to measure by stats it is something that will be vital for UW as they try and make a push to remain in the CFP conversation."
2. Washington has been really good in close games, what’s been the key there?
MM: "I think going back to the first answer, the feeling of confidence that comes from Penix is big with the ability to win close games. On the offensive side of the ball, there is clearly a belief that if Washington has a chance to win late it will and that stems from the quarterback position. On defense, it’s a similar feeling. The Huskies know that they are free to make a mistake or two when the quarterback on the other side, with all his weapons, has a chance to do what he does best. That all ties back to DeBoer and his temperament in those situations."
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Week 12 Bowl Projections | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews UW | WR Malachi Durant Leads Big Weekend For OSU Commits | Staff Predictions: Washington vs Oregon State
3. What are some of the vulnerabilities with the Washington defense?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news