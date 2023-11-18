Matt Moreno: "Kalen DeBoer mentioned this in a recent interview, and it is something that has really become evident throughout the season, but Penix has certainly carried himself differently this season. Last year, it felt like he was still settling into his new environment, and that came with great success. However, this year, it is clear he feels like he belongs in his position with the Huskies and that has helped this year, in my opinion, in some of the ups and downs the team has faced throughout the last several games. His confidence has really developed as a leader for the team, and although that is hard to measure by stats it is something that will be vital for UW as they try and make a push to remain in the CFP conversation."