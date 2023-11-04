Nikki Edwards: "Colorado’s football needed a lifeline to turn the program back into a relevant and competitive program and Coach Prime did just that. Every home game this season is sold out for the first time in CU history, university applications are up, followings on CU football’s social media platforms have dramatically increased, and merchandise sales have increased as well. There is a variety of off-the-field examples of how he has transformed the program, but what supersedes the off-the-field accomplishments are the on-the-field accomplishments.

In years prior, Colorado didn’t have a quarterback that didn’t raise any red flags, but for the first time in years, CU is in that quarterback conversation because of Shedeur Sanders. He is a prominent, if not the main reason Colorado has had the on-the-field success that it has.

Colorado has done well in recruiting throughout the year, getting the commitments of two four-star recruits for the 2024 class as well as five-star Cormani McClain in the 2023 class. After a wild offseason with the roster overhaul, there were questions about how the trenches would hold up and now those answers are coming to fruition. At the beginning of the season, I would certainly say they exceeded my expectations, but as the Buffs sit 4-4 so far, the on-the-field product now sort of fits how I imagined it in the preseason.

Despite Colorado’s record, we all knew Coach Prime would shift the narrative of CU football and it’s exciting to see where this program can be in the years to come with what Coach Prime has done in his first season. Colorado needed a figure, personality, and leader such as Coach Prime to redefine the program and pave a bright path for the future. The football is better than previous years and the overall vibe is much better."