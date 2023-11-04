Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Colorado Expert
With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with Colorado, BeaversEdge caught up with CuSportsReport writer Nikki Edwards to learn more about the Buffaloes!
1. In Coach Prime's first season in Boulder, how has he met or not met expectations?
Nikki Edwards: "Colorado’s football needed a lifeline to turn the program back into a relevant and competitive program and Coach Prime did just that. Every home game this season is sold out for the first time in CU history, university applications are up, followings on CU football’s social media platforms have dramatically increased, and merchandise sales have increased as well. There is a variety of off-the-field examples of how he has transformed the program, but what supersedes the off-the-field accomplishments are the on-the-field accomplishments.
In years prior, Colorado didn’t have a quarterback that didn’t raise any red flags, but for the first time in years, CU is in that quarterback conversation because of Shedeur Sanders. He is a prominent, if not the main reason Colorado has had the on-the-field success that it has.
Colorado has done well in recruiting throughout the year, getting the commitments of two four-star recruits for the 2024 class as well as five-star Cormani McClain in the 2023 class. After a wild offseason with the roster overhaul, there were questions about how the trenches would hold up and now those answers are coming to fruition. At the beginning of the season, I would certainly say they exceeded my expectations, but as the Buffs sit 4-4 so far, the on-the-field product now sort of fits how I imagined it in the preseason.
Despite Colorado’s record, we all knew Coach Prime would shift the narrative of CU football and it’s exciting to see where this program can be in the years to come with what Coach Prime has done in his first season. Colorado needed a figure, personality, and leader such as Coach Prime to redefine the program and pave a bright path for the future. The football is better than previous years and the overall vibe is much better."
2. Shedeur Sanders took some big hits in a physical game with UCLA last week, how is his health and will he be limited at all against the Beavs?
NE: "Sanders certainly did take a beating against UCLA and unfortunately the impact has rolled into this week.
There hasn’t been any word from the team on Sanders’ status ahead of Saturday, so he’s anticipated to be a full go for Saturday. Colorado did make an interesting move within the offensive coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Deion Sanders gave quality control analyst Pat Shurmur play-calling duties for Saturday and elevated his role to co-offensive coordinator with Sean Lewis.
The move is aimed to help ease the burden of the offensive line and create a less one-dimensional offense with a more improved rushing attack. We shall see on Saturday."
3. How much do you expect Travis Hunter to play both ways against the Beavs? More offense? More Defense? Or about an equal split?
