"I decided that it was best to do it now because I could feel that I wasn't going to go to some of the schools that were recruiting me," said Glass. "I didn't want to string any coaches along and didn't want to waste anyones time, so I figured now was the best time."

Less than three hours later, Queen Creek (AZ) offensive lineman Isaia Glass dropped his top seven, which consists of Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Iowa State.

The month of May has gotten off to a hot start for Oregon State on the recruiting trail. First, Rivals250 running back Damir Collins named the Beavers as a finalist along with Cal, Arizona State, and Maryland.

The Beavers were the second Pac-23 school to offer Glass, who made a huge name for himself after just one season at offensive line and now sits with 16 total offers. Ever since the offer, they have continued to show lots of love and have recruited him as hard as any other school on his list.

“They are definitely one of the schools recruiting me the hardest, along with Oklahoma State and Arizona,” said Glass. “Coach Smith, Coach Pitre, Coach M, and D Yray all reach out to me, there are really a lot of them. We talk multiple times a week.”

Glass had a big spring planned, but mostly all of his visits were canceled due to COVID-19. The good news for Oregon State is that he was still able to make it to Corvallis prior to the dead period being put in place, and enjoyed his time.

“Oregon State was the only place I was able to visit,” Glass said. “It was a really nice experience. The campus is great, all the coaches are cool, and I even got to talk to some players and watch some film with them. It was a cool experience.”

So, why did the Beavers make the cut? According to Glass, it is mainly because of his relationship with the staff.

"The coaches seem really genuine and seem like they care a lot about me," Glass told BeaversEdge. "It seems like they care as more than just a recruit, and they have definitely been one of the schools recruiting me the hardest. I have a really good relationship with a lot of the coaches."