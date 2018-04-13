BeaversEdge.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Trevor Larnach hit two of Oregon State’s five home runs to send the Beavers to a 17-6 win over No. 19 Missouri State Friday at Hammons Field.

Game two of Friday’s doubleheader was halted due to rain. The Beavers lead 10-1 in the second; the teams will finish the game prior to Saturday’s series finale.

Larnach became the first Beaver to homer twice in a game in two years, and Cadyn Grenier, Andy Armstrong and Tyler Malone all homered in support of Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich.

Larnach’s two blasts came in the third and fourth innings, and were both for two runs. He ended the day 3-for-4 with four runs and four RBI.

Grenier, meanwhile, finished 2-for-5 with three runs and three RBI, while Armstrong went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Steven Kwan also had two hits as Oregon State finished with 14 hits in game one.

Heimlich picked up the win, his eighth of the season. The left-hander struck out 10 in six innings, and allowed seven hits and three runs.

Dylan Coleman was charged with the loss for Missouri State after allowing four hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings. He dropped to 5-2 on the year.

Game Two

The Beavers took a 10-1 lead into the bottom half of the second and recorded two outs in the frame before a heavy rainfall and lightning forced the teams to delay the game.

The teams will pick the game up prior to Saturday night’s originally scheduled game.

Michael Gretler hit a grand slam in the second inning to highlight Oregon State’s offense, which tallied seven hits over the first two frames.

Adley Rutschman opened the game’s scoring with a solo shot in the first, and that was followed by Malone’s second home run of the game.

Next Up

Oregon State and Missouri State conclude the series Saturday night at 4:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. in Missouri). Game two of Saturday’s doubleheader will be completed before the start of game three of the series. The game will be streamed via ESPN+, which is a new subscription-based service. For details, visit ESPN.com.

The First First

Both teams finished their half of the first inning in the first game in similar fashion. Both Luke Heimlich and Missouri State’s Dylan Coleman allowed a hit and struck out the side. Both teams stranded one runner.



Long Ball

Oregon State’s five home runs in the first game of the doubleheader marked the most for OSU in a single-game since finishing with seven versus Portland in 2015 in Keizer, Ore.

Two For 11

Trevor Larnach hit two home runs in the first game Friday, making him the first Beaver with two in a game since Logan Ice versus William & Mary on March 5, 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

Luke For 10

Luke Heimlich struck out 10 in six innings of work on Friday. He now has 293 career strikeouts, moving him past Ben Wetzler (291 from 2011-14) for second-most at Oregon State. He trails only Jonah Nickerson, who tallied 299 from 2004-06.

Almost To 20

The team’s 17 runs in the first game of the doubleheader marked the club’s most since defeating Portland 20-0 late in the 2015 season.