No. 2 - Shawn Wilson

Bio 5-foot-9, 194-pounds Cornerback Redshirt Senior Pomona, Calif. Pomona HS 2018 stats - 44 tackles - 2.5 tackles for loss - 1 interception (33 yards)- 3 pass break ups - His 674 snaps was the second most on defense for OSU Quick Hits - Has appeared in 31 games entering 2019, with 17 starts - Has 82 tackles through those 31 games, with 4.5 for a loss - Also has two interceptions and eight pass deflections

2018 recap

Wilson was a mainstay in the Oregon State defense in 2018 as he served as a multi-position player, spending time at cornerback, nickel, and safety. While Wilson often times found himself at size disadvantage against some of the bigger receivers and tight ends in the Pac-12 (see Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Colby Parkinson) his toughness, high football IQ, and smart defensive instincts keep him firmly locked in the BeaversEdge.com Top-25. In terms of 2018, he had an up and down junior season, as he played well in some games, but struggled in others. One of Wilson's best moments in 2018 was in the opener against Ohio State as he intercepted Dwayne Haskins returned it 33 yards. Two games later, he tallied a season-best seven tackles against Nevada, including one for a loss. However, there were struggles as well, as in Washington State game, the Cougars completed eight of nine attempts for 120 yards on Wilson and he missed three tackles.

2019 Outlook

With the 2019 season and fall camp on the horizon, the Beavers need a strong and productive season from the Wilson in his final season. He's arguably been one of the most consistent defensive backs on the team over the past couple of seasons and now that he has added playmaking and depth around him, I expect him to specialize and be a key asset to the defense wherever Tim Tibesar and Co. decide to play him. With Oregon State finally looking like they'll have the secondary depth to compete at a high level, the core of Wilson, David Morris, Kaleb Hayes, Jalen Moore, Nashon Wright, Isaiah Dunn, and Jaydon Grant looks quite promising heading into fall camp.

