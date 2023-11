PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter and Mathewson break down the news that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is being courted by Michigan State, talk about the loss to Washington, and preview the matchup against Oregon with special guest Justin Myers from RipCityMornings!

MORE: Oregon State AD Issues Statement | Beavers Offer FCS DL | BeaversEdge Power Ranks Week 13 | A Closer Look At Oregon | What We're Hearing On Jonathan Smith | FAU Pledge Talks OSU Visit