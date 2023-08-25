With the Oregon State 2024 football currently sitting at 14 pledges during the August dead period, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley give their superlatives on the class so far!
Brenden Slaughter - A talented and versatile athlete from the Sunshine State, I'll go with CB/WR Andrew Brinson. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder projects to play cornerback for the Beavers, but he's also a talented receiver. He tallied 54 receptions for 668 yards and nine touchdowns this past season and will be an impact playmaker wherever he lands position-wise...
Dylan Callaghan-Croley - I'll go with Malachi Durant. Right now, he's the headliner of the class, in my opinion, and signified a big recruiting win for the Beavers as well. Think he's in for a huge senior season.
Brenden Slaughter - The first pledge of the 2024 class, Wyatt Hook was by far and away the Beavers' earliest commit and earned the nod of class leader. He's been instrumental in the Beavers' recruiting efforts, look for him to pop up quite often on visitor lists this fall...
Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Pretty simple and easy selection from me here. Hook was the first one in the class and has been a big part of Oregon State's peer recruiting efforts.
The Sleeper
