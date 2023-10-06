With the No. 15 Beavers (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) set to face Cal (3-2, 1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

The Beavers should win this game down in Berkeley. The Vegas line sits at around 9.5, so the smart men in suits agree with me. I look at this game and see a California defense coached by one of the better defensive minds in college football, Justin Wilcox, but a unit that really struggled against Washington two weeks ago and allowed 430 total yards to a battered ASU team. That group sits at 85th in yards-per-play, and 115th in yards per pass attempt, a matchup where you want to see DJ Uiagalelei look comfortable passing the football.

On the other side of the ball, Jaden Robinson's hamstring injury leaves the secondary with less certainty, but I still like the matchup against a mishmash of quarterbacks who have all had their struggles and won't know who will start until gametime. The Golden Bears run a lot of plays, but haven't been elite on the ground (45th in YPC) or through the air (103rd in YPA). Give me the Beavers with a fast start and a good night from DJ Uiagalelei

PREDICTION: Oregon State 31 California 17

TJ's season record (4-1)