We opened up the floor to BeaversEdge.com members to ask our staff anything regarding spring football, as writers Brenden Slaughter and Keenan Puncocher attended every practice available to the media and saw nearly 20 hours of Beaver football in the month of April.

Brenden Slaughter: I'd have to say that BJ Baylor, Trajon Cotton, Justin Gardner, and Jeffrey Manning were the most impressive in the spring. All four of those guys really benefited from having their first year to get stronger and become more familiar with the rigors of the college game. Look for Baylor and Manning to see the most playing time out of the guys in this group.

Keenan Puncocher: This is somewhat of a challenging question for me to answer as a couple of players impressed me. I would say the most impressive was Kolby Taylor, but a close second was Cody Anderson. Taylor made an impact in almost every practice. Taylor was somewhat of a surprise standout for me this spring, as I wasn't expecting him to be involved as heavily as he was. If he continues to look sharp, Taylor should help bolster an already deep receiving core for the Beavers. Anderson was another standout this spring. It seemed in the later weeks of spring, I was singling out Anderson's strong play quite often. In an up-and-coming defensive end group, Anderson utilized the most of his opportunities. He's one of the taller defensive ends on the roster and it showed in his strength during spring. Anderson looks sharper and more equipped to play the position and is another player I could see fighting for playing time when the season begins.