BeaversEdge Mailbag: Over/Under; Interviews; Team Strengths
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Smith Excited To Get Season Underway | What now? OL Recruiting...
We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!
Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers! This week's mailbag features questions about Oregon State's over/under, the status of interviews, the strengths of the team, and much more!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news