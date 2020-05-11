BeaversEdge Mailbag: 2021 QB; Biggest Offseason Leap; September Football
We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!
Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers! This week, Slaughter and Halus answer questions related to quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class, which player will make the largest jump in the offseason, whether or not we will see football in September, and more!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news