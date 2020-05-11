We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!

Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers! This week, Slaughter and Halus answer questions related to quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class, which player will make the largest jump in the offseason, whether or not we will see football in September, and more!

PROMO: Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com