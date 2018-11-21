Mike Singer of BeaversEdge.com and A.J. Jacobson of DuckSportsAuthority.com tackle questions regarding the Civil War. Check out the full Q&A below!

1.) Both the Beavers and the Ducks have first year head coaches. What are your thoughts about the season of the school you cover, as well as an outside-looking-in view of your school's rival?

Singer: I've really liked the direction of the program under Jonathan Smith. After two years of "eh" under Gary Andersen and a third year of disaster under him, the Beaver fan base needed a jolt of energy, and Smith has delivered that. For the most part, Oregon State's offense has been much improved. While it's not a well oiled machine yet, OSU has shown big play ability and have playmakers all over the field. I like the future of the OSU offense, but I am worried about the defense moving forward. The secondary hasn't been very good, to put it nicely, and neither has the front seven, although there has been some promise with OSU's young outside linebackers. The Beavers need to continue to recruit well and need instant junior college help. In my outside looking in view of Oregon, the Ducks seem like they're going to be a formidable foe under Mario Cristobal for a while. Outside of getting blown out by Arizona, Oregon has been playing really tough football. Jacobson: Oregon is on pace to meet or exceed the preseason fan expectations, depending how they finish their last two games. We did a preseason poll asking our Duck Sports Authority members how many wins they expected this season and the average prediction was 7.8 wins. With seven currently and Friday’s game with OSU plus the bowl game remaining, they would have to lay two eggs to close out the season for Coach Cristobal and his staff to truly disappoint in their first year. One thing Duck fans are universally pleased with is the better discipline exhibited by this team. Under Willie Taggart the prior season, they were one of the nation’s most penalized teams averaging close to 10 flags accepted for 100 yards per game. This season Cristobal has cut those numbers nearly in half. For Oregon fans watching first year Beaver coach Jonathan Smith, they understand he needs time to build the program. Despite a losing record, OSU has not been laying down and own a gutsy overtime win at Colorado.

2.) What are the expectations from your fan base heading into the Civil War?

Singer: I think the OSU fan base feels the Beavers have a chance to beat Oregon if they play sound football, but for the most part, I think Oregon State fans know it's probable that the Ducks win. But when it's the Civil War, which I truly believe is one of the premier rivalries in the country, then the records can get thrown out the window. In the 2016 Civil War, I thought Oregon was the better team overall, but the Beavers were the better team that day, especially in the second half. Oregon State needs some things to go their way on Friday, like they did on that wet, soggy day in Reser. Jacobson: You would be hard pressed to find many of them predicting that the Ducks lose this game. While the savvy veterans understand that with Civil War games you can generally throw the record books out, with two Beaver wins on the season versus seven for the Ducks, most all experts will be picking Oregon to win this Friday. They do have reservations however, because the Ducks have not been sharp on the road this season. Their last three road games to WSU, Arizona and Utah have not gone well.

3.) How big is this year's Civil War for your program?

Singer: Well, the Beavers don't have a bowl game to play for, so it's just all about the rivalry and building excitement and momentum for the 2019 season. It's really just as simple as that. With Jonathan Smith as head coach, the Civil War becomes even more important as a former Beaver player. I don't know how much Smith is actually talking up the hype of the rivalry to get his players excited, but it doesn't matter. The players know how much the Civil War means, especially to their head coach. Jacobson: This Civil War is actually very big for Oregon. While they are bowl eligible, this is their last chance to improve their bid before selections are made. Should they win this game they will likely be the No. 4 Pac-12 pick ending up at the Redbox Bowl or No. 5 at the Sun Bowl. Those two games are played on December 31st, very nice slots if it cannot be the day after. If they lose to OSU, their outlook changes dramatically. This would likely slip them into the sixth or seventh bowl for the Pac-12. No. 6 is the Las Vegas Bowl on December 16th. They have played in this bowl several times, including last year, and have performed miserably. The Duck fan base will not be eager to make that trip again. And as the Oregon staff learned last year the hard way, that bowl interferes mightily with recruiting. With the early signing period for the 2019 class on December 19th, bowl preparations are happening exactly while coaches need to be on the road recruiting.

4.) Who are the top players to watch?

Singer: It starts with running back Jermar Jefferson for Oregon State, who started the season red hot but hasn't scored a touchdown in a few weeks. He's still one of the premier running backs in the Pac-12 as just a true freshman. Quarterback Jake Luton will be getting his first taste of the Civil War, and the offense is so much better when he's "on." His main weapons in the passing game are speedy Trevon Bradford, big play guy Isaiah Hodgins, and reliable, possession wideout Timmy Hernandez. On defense, Oregon State is allowing 44.8 points per game and 539 yards per game. There's really not anyone on this unit that the Ducks have to be scared of. Sorry if you don't like that answer, Beaver fans. But it's just the truth of things right now. Jacobson: On offense the guys who will be the big playmakers will be led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who has the ability to throw the ball all over the field. He has been especially in tune with wide receiver Dillon Mitchell who has shone this season as the go-to guy for Herbert. Freshman running back Travis Dye and redshirt freshman C.J. Verdell have been getting the majority of the rushing snaps and have been coming on stronger as the season has progressed. Defensively the front is strong with defensive end Jalen Jelks, tackle Austin Faoliu and nose tackle Jordon Scott. Each of them is capable of having a big game on any given day. Outside linebacker Justin Hollins is an effective pass rusher and middle linebacker Troy Dye has had some monster game. The Oregon defensive backfield has been vulnerable at times this season but the last several games have been finding their stride. The young cornerbacks Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir played the best game of their careers last week against Arizona State.

5.) What is your score prediction and why?