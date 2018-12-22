Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 10:26:06 -0600') }} football Edit

BeaversEdge.com's Early Signing Class Superlatives

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Who gets our MVP award for the early signing class? Who did we name the best athlete? Who was the hidden gem? BeaversEdge.com.com breaks it down.

ACT NOW: Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Ukgklxm7al15izie08jl
Omar Speights

MVP: Omar Speights

This was actually a tough call for me as I was considering a few different guys for this spot (more on that below). But I'm going with Speights. He was a big time get for this program, and I think he has a decent chance to start right away. I typically don't award this to the highest ranked prospect in the class, but I am for Speights, because not only is he talented, he's a great young man who can be the face of OSU's defense for years to come.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}