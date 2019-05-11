BeaversEdge.com

EUGENE, Ore. – Beau Philip went 3-for-6 and Tyler Malone drove in three runs to pace Oregon State to an 8-5 win over Oregon Saturday in front of 4,130 at PK Park.

With the win, the Beavers claimed the first two games in the Civil War Series presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank. Oregon State goes for the sweep Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Malone drove home a pair of runs in the first, and followed that up with a run-scoring single in the second. Philip, meanwhile, highlighted his day with a double, his team-leading 11th of the season, and scored a run.

The Beavers went up 5-2 after three, and the teams traded runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Beavers (33-14-1 overall, 19-4 Pac-12 Conference) scored two in the fifth, and Oregon (24-24, 8-15) scored two in the bottom half of the inning.

Troy Claunch then drove in a run via a sacrifice fly in the sixth, with the Ducks posting a run in the bottom half. That, however, ended the offense for the afternoon.

Dylan Pearce made his first career Pac-12 start and picked up the win with five innings of work. He scattered seven hits and five runs.

Pearce was backed up by Jake Pfennigs, who held the Ducks to one hit and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. He gave way to Jake Mulholland, who induced Tanner Smith to hit into a game-ending double play. Mulholland picked up the save, his sixth of the season.

Next Up

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT and will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

Alone In First

The Beavers took sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference after Saturday’s win. Stanford dropped the second game of its series with California, 18-2. The Cardinal are tied with UCLA for second place, a game behind the Beavers, at 18-5.

Almost To The Record

Adley Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a double but also walked four times, three intentionally. The junior nearly tied the Oregon State single-game record of five walks, set by Bob Beall in 1970 versus UCLA and equaled by Jake Rodriguez in 2013 versus Bryant.

And On The Year

Rutschman extended his school-record total to 63 walks this season. He is now three walks shy of tying Arizona State’s Oddibe McDowell (1984) for the 10th-most ever by a Pac-12 player.

First Inning

The Beavers sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning, a frame that lasted 21 minutes and saw 38 pitches from Oregon starter Cullen Kafka. Oregon State drew four walks and produced three hits to go up 3-0.

Vote For Bryce

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.

