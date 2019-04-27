BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jake Harvey singled past Washington State third baseman Kodie Kolden to send Preston Jones in from third with the winning run in the 16th inning Saturday in Oregon State’s 4-3 win.

Jones walked, then moved to second when Kyler McMahan singled to center. The two moved up via a passed ball charged to Koby Blunt, which set up Harvey’s 2-1 single off reliever Bryce Moyle.

The single capped what tied for the longest game at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field since the 1999 season. It also sent the Beavers (30-10-1 overall, 16-4 Pac-12 Conference) to their seventh consecutive Pac-12 Conference victory. Washington State, meanwhile, dropped to 8-30-1 overall and 1-15-1.

Washington State jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Beavers scored three in the seventh to go ahead 3-2. Troy Claunch and then Jones singled in runs before pinch hitter Alex McGarry hit a sac fly.

The Cougars, however, evened the score with a sac fly by Jack Smith in the eighth, scoring Collin Montez, who had tripled.

Jake Mulholland earned his third win of the season with 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six. Connor Barison, who walked Jones in the 16th, was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-2.

Both starters were sharp but neither figured in the decision. Bryce Fehmel scattered six hits and two runs – one earned – with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. His counterpart, A.J. Block, allowed five hits and three runs in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Harvey and Adley Rutschman each tallied two hits while Claunch had two.

Next Game

The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium.

Attendance Saturday

The 3,952 in attendance Saturday set a season-high and Goss Stadium regular season record. The teams have played in front of 7,752 fans over the first two games of the series. The three-game series record is 11,499 versus Stanford last season. The Beavers and Cougars need a crowd of 3,748 or better Sunday to break that record.

School Record

Oregon State’s pitchers, which also included Verburg, combined to strike out 23, setting a new school record. The previous mark was 18, set multiple times, including in 2017 versus Portland.

What About 16?

The 16 innings tied the longest game at Goss since the stadium’s renovation in 1999. OSU and UCLA played to 16 in 2010, with the Bruins winning 3-1. The Beavers then defeated Utah in 16 in 2017, 5-4. Jake Mulholland was also the winning pitcher in that game.

Speaking Of Mulholland

The win Saturday was the 12th of Mulholland’s career and the lefty is now 12-3 for his career. That .750 winning percentage moves him just shy of 10th for a career. He narrowly trails Mike Thurman’s .773 percentage from 1991-94.

How Close Were They?

The 16 innings was somewhat close to the longest game in program history, which came in 1972 versus Washington. The Huskies won that game, 2-1, in 20 innings. That game featured 74 at bats, compared to the Beavers’ 54 on Saturday.

Vote For Bryce

Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.