BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Beau Philip and Adley Rutschman each drove in two runs to send Oregon State to a 7-6 win over Oregon Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game was the first of five between the teams this season in the Civil War Series presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

The Beavers held off the Ducks in the ninth inning as Jake Mulholland, who came on to start the inning, struck out Sam Novitske looking with two on.

Oregon State improved to 13-1-1 thanks to a four-run third inning that pushed the Beavers ahead for good. Rutschman, Tyler Malone and George Mendazona drove in runs in the inning after Oregon (10-5) had gone ahead with two runs in the top half of the inning.

OSU added a solo run in the fourth inning, which was key as the Ducks scored one in the fifth leading up to the solo run in the ninth.

Christian Chamberlain picked up his second win of the season after tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked three but also struck out three. Mulholland’s save, meanwhile, was his third of the year.

Kolby Somers started for Oregon and took the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He allowed five hits and six runs in two innings.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers and did not figure in the decision. He allowed two hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The 10 consecutive victories over Oregon ties the program’s longest in the series, matching a previous streak from 1922-24.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek to Los Angeles to open Pac-12 Conference play Friday at UCLA. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

TV in LA

Saturday’s (6 p.m.) and Sunday’s (12 p.m.) games in Los Angeles will air on the Pac-12 Network. Friday’s game will not be streamed.

Clayton in Left

Zach Clayton started in left field, making his first appearance of the 2019 season. The start also marked the first of his career.

