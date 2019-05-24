BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Adley Rutschman, Beau Philip and Zack Zalesky all homered to send Oregon State to a 5-2 win over USC in front of 3,951 fans Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Rutschman hit a two-run home run in the first, Philip hit a solo shot in the third and Zalesky hit the first home run of his career, a two-run blast, in the fourth to send the Beavers to a series-evening win. The teams close out the series Saturday at 12:05 p.m. PT.

The three home runs accounted for nearly half of Oregon State’s seven hits on the night. Philip extended his hit streak to nine games with a 3-for-4 day and has four hits in the first two games of the series. Rutschman, meanwhile, added a single in the eighth to go 2-for-3 with a walk.

The three blasts supported Oregon State starter Dylan Pearce, who worked seven solid innings to earn his third win of the year. He scattered six hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.

Pearce was backed by reliever Jake Pfennigs, who worked two scoreless, striking out two, for his first career save.

USC (24-29-1, 12-15-1) starter Connor Lunn gave up all three of Oregon State’s home runs, and despite striking out 10, took the loss to drop to 7-4 this season. The junior allowed five hits and five runs in six innings of work.