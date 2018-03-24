CORVALLIS, Ore. – The top-ranked Oregon State baseball team took both games of a doubleheader over Washington Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers won game one, 16-1, followed by a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.

Adley Rutschman paced the Beavers offensively, collecting six hits in eight at bats. He drove in three, and doubled and tripled over the two games.

The win pushed Oregon State to 20-1 on the year and 5-0 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Huskies, meanwhile, dropped to 10-10 overall and 3-2 in league action.

The Beavers will now be going for their first series sweep of the Huskies since 2005 when the teams meet Sunday at 3:05 p.m. PT in a game that will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Washington.

Game 1: Beavers 16, Huskies 1

Preston Jones and Kyle Nobach both homered and the Beavers rapped out a season-high 21 hits in the 15-run win over the Huskies.

Luke Heimlich struck out a career-best 13 en route to his fifth win of the season, and 25th of his career.

All nine Oregon State starters recorded at least one hit, with seven of the nine going for at least two. Nobach paced the Beavers with four RBI – a career-high – on the strength of the home run and two doubles. Jones, meanwhile, also doubled on his way to a two-hit effort.

The Beavers scored at least one run in the first seven innings, including four in the sixth and three in both the third and fifth innings. Jones’ blast, a two-run shot, came in the fourth, while Nobach drilled his to right in the sixth.

Rutschman and Trevor Larnach also had three hits apiece in the 15-run victory.

Game 1: Beavers 5, Huskies 2

Rutschman collected his second three-hit game of the day, punctuated by a run-scoring double in the fifth that pushed the Beavers to the three-run win.

Oregon State jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run second, with an RBI single from Tyler Malone and a two-run single by Steven Kwan. Andy Armstrong made it 4-0 on a check swing single in the fourth, then watched as the Huskies scored two in the fifth to split the Beaver lead in half.

Brandon Eisert picked up the win in game two after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He improved to 3-1 on the year.

Eisert was backed up by Dylan Pearce, who came on in the seventh with a runner on and slammed the door. He struck out two and picked up his second save of the season.

Next Up Oregon State and Washington conclude the series Sunday with a 3:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will be carried live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Washington.

Looking For A Sweep Sunday Oregon State is looking for its first sweep of Washington since 2005, and the first in Corvallis since 1995. The Beavers have been in a position to sweep four times since 2005, but have lost the past four series finales by a combined five runs (3-2 in 2016, 7-6 in 2011, 3-2 in 2010 and 6-4 in 2008). 2008, 2010 and 2016 were played in Corvallis.

That’s A Long Time Ago Oregon State’s 15-run win in game one marked the Beavers’ biggest in the series versus the Huskies since a 32-7 decision in 1954.

Hello Mr. Nobach Kyle Nobach’s four RBI in the first game set a career-best for the senior, who had tallied three twice prior to Saturday’s outburst. He also had three hits, which tied a career best, last achieved March 11, 2016 versus San Francisco.

21-Hit Outburst Oregon State’s 21 hits in the first game of the doubleheader marked the most for the Beavers in a Pac-12 Conference game since posting 25 against Stanford in a 15-7 win on April 1, 2017.

Career High Luke Heimlich’s 13 strikeouts in game one Saturday marked a career-best for the senior, surpassing his 12 against California in 2017. He now has 270 strikeouts for his career – 44 this season – ranking him fifth in Oregon State history. He is two shy of No. 4 Dallas Buck (2004-06) and 29 behind leader Jonah Nickerson, who pitched at OSU from 2004-06. Ben Wetzler (2011-14) is second at 291, and Mike Stutes (2006-08) third with 287.

That’ll Be 15 The doubleheader sweep pushed Oregon State to a 15-game win streak in Pac-12 Conference play. A win Sunday would equal the team’s 16-game win streak in league action from the last four games of 2016 through the first 12 of 2017. That streak is the longest since the then Pac-10 unified in 1999.

And 14 The doubleheader sweep also assured the Beavers of the series victory, their 14th straight in conference play. Nine of the previous 13 have come via the sweep.

Quite The Pace Oregon State junior Trevor Larnach has 30 RBI on the season after recording three in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Michael Conforto, who holds the school record with 76 in 2012, had 27 through the Beavers first 21 games that season. Conforto also had eight multi-RBI efforts over that stretch, while Larnach is at 10.

20-1 Again The Beavers are 20-1 for the second consecutive season, and third time in school history. The 1962 club also started off 20-1 en route to a 26-6 overall record. The 2018 Beavers lead the nation with a .952 winning percentage and are the last team nationally with only one loss.