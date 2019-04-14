BeaversEdge.com

PHOENIX – Mitchell Verburg struck out Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson with the winning run on first to send Oregon State to a 4-3 win over the Sun Devils Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Verburg came on in relief of Christian Chamberlain with two down and runners on first and second. Torkelson ran the count to 2-2 before Verburg got the ASU first baseman swinging at a fastball on the outside corner to end the game.

The pitch pushed Verburg to his second save of the season and gave Oregon State (25-8-1 overall, 11-4 Pac-12 Conference) to a series victory over Arizona State for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Verburg’s save helped send Grant Gambrell to his second win of the season. The junior was sharp over 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 while limiting the Sun Devils (27-7, 10-5) to five hits and two runs.

The Beavers scored all their runs in a four-run fifth. Alex McGarry drove in the game’s first run on a single, then watched as Ryan Ober came in from third on a passed ball. Jake Dukart then made it a 4-0 game with a two-run single to right.

Torkelson homered off Gambrell in a two-run sixth for the Sun Devils, and Lyle Lin singled home a run off reliever Jake Mulholland to make it a one-run game. Mulholland worked three innings in immediate relief of Gambrell.

Trevor Hauver walked while facing Christian Chamberlain. Then Verburg came in and shut the door.

Sam Romero started and took the loss for ASU, dropping to 2-2 this season. He allowed six hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Next Game

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to open a three-game series with Arizona starting Thursday night. All three games will start at 7 p.m. PT. The first two will air on the Pac-12 Network with Saturday’s finale available on ESPNU.

Vote For Bryce

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visit seniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.

Dukart At Second

Jake Dukart started for the fifth time this season, and first at second base. The start was his first since Feb. 21 versus Nebraska in Surprise.