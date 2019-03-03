BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

TUCSON, Ariz. – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team battled Arizona to a 65-60 double-overtime victory Sunday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz.

“I’m proud of the way this team finished,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “This team has won four of its last five games in the closing minutes, and that is a great sign as we close in on tournament time. It’s important to know how to get shots and how to knock them down. This group is battle-tested – this conference has done a great job preparing everyone for the postseason.”

Junior Mikayla Pivec tallied a double-double, going for 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. The guard also hit a big layup late in regulation to force overtime.

Senior Joanna Grymek came up with big moment after big moment, recording six of her 14 points and three of her five blocks in the overtime periods. Grymek’s double-overtime bucket put the Beavers in front for good.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Taya Corosdale pulled down 13 rebounds, while senior Katie McWIlliams scored nine points and tallied eight rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 41.9 percent from the floor and held Arizona to 29.7 percent shooting. The Beavers also dominated the boards, holding a 57-34 advantage in rebounds.

Oregon State took an early lead, going in front 11-5 within the first five minutes. The Beavers would build on the advantage from there, hitting eight of their final 10 shots of the first quarter to end the frame up 21-12.

OSU extended the edge to double-figures early in the second, but Arizona battled back to cut the lead to four at the break. Pivec led the Beavers with nine first-half points. Oregon State held Arizona to 32.3 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

The two sides traded baskets early in the third quarter, as the Beavers took a 36-29 lead into the period’s media break. The Wildcats ended the frame on an 8-0 run to get back within one.

Arizona briefly went ahead early in the fourth, but the Beavers responded with seven unanswered points to go up six. The Wildcats retook the lead with just over three minutes to play. McWilliams gave Oregon State the lead back, but Arizona knocked down a jumper to go back in front with under two minutes left. The two-sides traded punches from there, before Pivec scored with six seconds on the clock to force overtime.

Oregon State took a 3-point lead mid-way through the overtime period, but Arizona leveled the score. Grymek came up with a vital block with 30 seconds left, as the teams went to a second overtime. Grymek gave the Beavers the lead with 1:25 on the clock. Oregon State would hang on from there to take the win by five.

Oregon State will open play in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday evening in Las Vegas. The Beavers will be the No. 3 seed and will play a quarterfinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between Utah and Washington.