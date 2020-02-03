CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has been tabbed as the No. 9 team in the nation by the NCAA Selection Committee, as the group released its first preliminary rankings of the season Monday.

If the season ended today, the Beavers would be a No. 3 seed in the Fort Wayne Regional. Monday’s reveal is the first of two scheduled by the NCAA Selection Committee this season, with the second coming on March 2. Neither preliminary reveal has any direct effect on the Committee’s final selections, which will be announced during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on March 16.

The Beavers are 18-4 on the season and 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State moved up to No. 9 in the Associated Press rankings this week, and has been in the top-10 of every poll this season. OSU is currently top-five in the nation in field goal percentage defense, and fourth in rebounding margin. Oregon State has notched three wins over teams currently ranked it this week’s AP Top-25, and is currently No. 11 in the NCAA’s RPI.

Mikayla Pivec was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List on Monday. For more info on that, click here.

Oregon State will continue Pac-12 play Friday, when it hosts No. 19 Arizona State.

Oregon State Athletics