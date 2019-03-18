Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA Selection Committee announced Monday as part of the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

Due to the bracket being revealed at 2 p.m. rather than the previously scheduled 4 p.m. selection show, the Beavers have cancelled their Selection Show Watch Party.

The No. 4 seed Beavers will open the Tournament against 13th seeded Boise State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 5 seed Gonzaga and No. 12 seed Little Rock, which will be played Saturday at 12:30.

The team that advances from Corvallis will head to the Albany Regional for the Sweet 16.

This is the sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Beavers, and the fourth time in the last five years Oregon State has hosted the first two rounds. OSU has made three-consecutive Sweet 16’s, including a Final Four run in 2016.

This season, Oregon State will head into the postseason with a record of 24-7. The Beavers finished third in the Pac-12, and have tallied three wins over ranked opponents. Junior Mikayla Pivec and redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum both earned All-Pac-12 honors this season.