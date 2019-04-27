BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Andy Armstrong hit his first home run of the season and Adley Rutschman’s seventh-inning grand slam helped send Oregon State to an 18-4 series-opening win over Washington State Friday night in front of 3,800 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Armstrong’s solo home run came in the second and helped pushed the Beavers to a 7-1 lead after three full. Rutschman’s grand slam – his second of the season and 14thoverall home run – helped highlight the Beavers’ nine-run seventh inning.

The 18 runs are the most for Oregon State in a conference game since defeating the Cougars, 19-9, in a three-game series finale in Pullman in 2008.

Joe Casey was 3-for-4, including a first-inning double, and Kyler McMahan set a career-best with four runs batted in. Overall, the Beaver offense rapped out 17 hits and totaled 11 walks off five Washington State (8-29-1 overall, 1-14-1 Pac-12 Conference) pitchers.

Armstrong and McMahan each had three hits as well, while Rutschman and Jake Harvey totaled two apiece.

Brandon Eisert allowed 10 hits over six innings, but managed to limit the Cougars to just one extra-base hit. The lefty gave up four runs but was buoyed by Oregon State’s (29-10-1, 15-4) nine runs through the first five innings. He picked up the win and improved to 8-1 this season.

Joey Mundt closed out the game for the Beavers and picked up his first career save with three scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Ky Bush lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the Cougars, allowing seven hits and seven runs. He is 0-4 this season.

Next Game

Oregon State and Washington State continue their three-game series Saturday at Goss Stadium. First pithc is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Fehmel Vs. The Cougars

Saturday’s probable starter, Bryce Fehmel, will be making his third career appearance against Washington State. The righty has allowed eight hits and two runs in 7 1/3 innings versus the Cougars, striking out five.

Casey’s Big Stretch

Joe Casey was 3-for-4 in the win, posting his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort. Casey is 11-for-17 over that stretch, adding four doubles, two home runs, nine runs scored and five runs batted in.

Rutschman Watch

Rutschman moved into a tie for 10th all-time at Oregon State with 25 career home runs. He’s still fourth in RBI, but his five Friday night gave him 167, two shy of Joe Gerber (1997-2000) for third. Rutschman tallied two hits to move into eighth with 207. And he’s now ninth with 140 runs after scoring twice.

Ober, Dukart Push Their Streaks

Ryan Ober finished his day 1-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored, extending his hit streak to a season-long eight games. He is 12-for-27 during the streak. Jake Dukart also extended his hit streak to six games with a double and two RBI. He is 10-for-24 with seven RBI during his streak.

Into First

The Beavers, coupled with Stanford’s 6-3 loss against Arizona, moved into first place by half a game. Oregon State has won 14 of its last 15 conference games after starting out Pac-12 play at 1-3.

Attendance

Friday’s series-opening crowd of 3,800 is the second-largest home crowd attendance of the season for OSU, trailing only the 3,931 in game three of last weekend’s series versus Arizona. The 3,800 is tied for the 11th-best attendance at Goss Stadium, and the fifth-largest mark for a regular season game. The Beavers have totaled 60,922 fans at Goss this season, an average of 3,584 per home date, a total of 17 games.

Vote For Bryce

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.