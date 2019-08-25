The Beavers currently have 12 commitments, none of which are defensive backs.

Oregon State and Coach Blue Adams sent out a new offer to a Texas defensive back with over 20 offers on Saturday.

Liberty Christian School's Collin Gamble announced via Twitter that he had received an offer from Oregon State.

Gamble has seen his recruitment rise in a big way in 2019 as he has added offers from schools such as Michigan, Notre Dame, Duke, and Cal among many others.

Ranked as a 5.7 three-star according to Rivals, Gamble is currently the number 79 player in the state of Texas and the 51st ranked corner in the country.

In an interview with Rivals' Blue and Gold Illustrated, Gamble stated that he is in frequent contact with Cal, TCU, Utah and UTSA with an official visit scheduled to Cal.