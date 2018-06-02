Behind a gem from Bryce Fehmel and clutch hitting throughout the lineup, OSU wins their postseason opener and will face LSU on Saturday night.

Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal knew it was only a matter of time before he broke out of his late-season slump. The Beavers’ junior stalwart was 0-for-16 in his last 16 at-bats but that didn’t faze Madrigal as he stepped up and delivered the initial blow to Northwestern State.



After DH Jack Anderson singled with one out in the bottom of the third, Steven Kwan reached on a fielding error, and Cadyn Grenier walked on four pitches to set the stage for Madrigal. He poked a ball in between the third baseman and shortstop to score both Anderson and Kwan to the roar and delight of another record breaking crowd (3,908) at Goss Stadium.

“In baseball, I know that everyday you aren’t going to get a hit,” Madrigal said of his prior slump. “I really try not to carry yesterday into the next day. Overall I was feeling great today.”

OSU added insurance in the fourth as senior left-fielder Kyle Nobach sent a line drive into the left-field parking lot to score him and Michael Gretler, who had walked earlier in the inning.

Junior righty Bryce Fehmel was given the ball in the opener for the Beavers and was magnificent as he tallied a season high nine strikeouts. Fehmel scattered six hits while holding the Demons to just three runs (two earned) in 7 ⅔ innings of work.

Fehmel gave way to reliever Dylan Pearce who closed the door on the Demons with 1 ⅓ scoreless relief.

“Big game Bryce” as he’s known by his teammates, once again rose to the occasion in his first ever regional appearance.

“Early on I was able to get ahead of the hitters and then was able to throw any pitch to keep them off balance,” Fehmel said. “Yesterday at practice, I found out I was going to start. I went over some video and the scouting report with (pitching coach) Nate Yeskie to pitch to my strengths and their weaknesses.”

OSU put the game out of reach in the sixth as Trevor Larnach opened the frame with a single, followed by Nobach walk, and then a single from Anderson to score Larnach to give the Beavers a 5-1 advantage. The Beavers weren’t done in the sixth as Zak Taylor walked and Kwan reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases for Grenier was hit by a pitch to to once again set the stage for Madrigal.

With the bases loaded Madrigal ripped a double to left field that went off the glove of Lenni Kunert to score two runs and give Madrigal 4 RBI’s on the night and in the process, give the Beavers a 8-1 lead.

Northwestern State, winners of the Southland Conference automatic bid, couldn’t keep pace with the Beavers as they tallied runs in the fifth and seventh innings by way of a solo home run from Kunert and an unearned run via a fielding error on Nobach, and another solo home run in the T8 via Sam Taylor.

OSU scored their final run of the evening as Taylor hit a solo homer to left to put the Beavers up 9-3.

Up Next

Emotions will be sky high at Goss Stadium Saturday night as the Oregon State Beavers and LSU Tigers meet for the first time since the College World Series last season. The Beavers and Tigers played three times in Omaha with the Tigers taking ⅔ from the Beavers to knock them out of the postseason.

Senior ace Luke Heimlich (14-1, 2.49) will take the mound for the Beavers as he will go opposite of LSU’s Zack Hess (7-5, 4.43). Beaver fans know Hess well as he was the Tigers’ go-to closer last season before stepping into a starting role this season. Hess has been largely inconsistent this season, but can be extremely effective when he locates his pitches.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.