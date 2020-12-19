BeaversEdge - Beavers Land UGA Wide Receiver Transfer Makiya Tongue

After entering his name in the transfer portal a little over a week ago, former University of Georgia wide receiver Makiya Tongue has announced his intention to transfer to Oregon State.

After signing a small class on Wednesday, Oregon State followers knew for certain that there would be more additions to come.

Tongue, a Baton Rouge native, was a four-star receiver in the 2019 class and held offers from the likes of Clemson, Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, and many more.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver saw action in a few games throughout the 2019 season, but ultimately redshirted before not seeing any action in 2020.

With the NCAA giving all players a blanket waiver, Tongue will have four years of eligibility remaining at Oregon State.

Tongue comes from a football background, and his name may sound familiar to Beaver fans. Tongue is the son of Reggie Tongue, who played at Oregon State before spending a everal seasons in the NFL playing safety for multiple teams.

If his career in Corvallis looks anything like his fathers, there will be no doubt that the Beavs have a star on their hands and a bright future ahead.