BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap

Jordan Poyer (left) defends a pass against Las Vegas' Nelson Agholor (AP)

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second String -> Nall was active in Chicago's 19-11 loss to Indianapolis but only played one snap. With the Bears adjusting to life after Tarik Cohen, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL, Nall should get his chances in time. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third String -> Despite being added to the active roster ahead of its matchup with Indianapolis, Pierce was a healthy scratch against the Colts. As mentioned above, with the Bears losing Cohen, Nall and Pierce are the primary backups to David Montgomery outside of WR/RB combo Cordarelle Patterson, so their opportunities are almost certainly ahead of them.

With Tarik Cohen on injured reserve, David Montgomery absorbed the running back snaps



David Montgomery - 53

Cordarrelle Patterson - 11

Ryan Nall - 1 — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 5, 2020

No Artavis Pierce for the #Bears today. Still a fun reunion in the backfield for Pierce and Ryan Nall. https://t.co/sMm75FLoiW — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 4, 2020

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> After appearing to build chemistry with Deshaun Watson last week, Cooks came crashing down in the Texans' 31-23 loss to Minnesota as he was targeted just three times and didn't record a catch. There's no question that there's a lot of issues in Houston with their 0-4 start and getting Cooks into a consistent rhythm is just one of the many issues. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) was inactive for the Colts against the Bears. With Jack Doyle, Mo Alie Cox, and Trey Burton all back and healthy, Togiai now finds himself at the bottom of the tight end ladder in Indy. Nevertheless, new quarterback Phillip Rivers has put the ball in the tight end's hands a fair amount through the first few weeks of the season, so this is another case where Togiai is an injury or two away from being firmly back in the mix.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> N/A Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> N/A Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Pittsburgh's game against Tennessee was postponed to week seven as a result of a COVID-19 spike. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer continues to turn heads for the undefeated Bills as he was the second-leading tackler (nine) in their 30-23 win over Las Vegas. Poyer also added a tackle for loss.

BIGGG DUBSSS! 🔵🔴 4-0🗣 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) October 5, 2020

Zay Jones couldn't dance away from Jordan Poyer, who's having a hell of a season through three games — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 4, 2020

