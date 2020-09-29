BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap
With week two of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String
Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> Nall was active in the Bears' 30-26 win over Atlanta and played, but didn't record any statistics. Nall continues to see his role grow in Matt Nagy's offense, and it's possible he could see an uptick in usage if the Bears' offense ramps up with Nick Foles under center.
Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String
->
Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Per the NFL's new IR rules, Hodgins is eligible to return this week. Given that he had a shoulder injury that the Bills thought was somewhat considerable, I doubt he comes off for a few more weeks, but keep an eye on his status.
Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Third String
-> Togiai was active for the Colts in their 36-7 win over New York but didn't record any statistics. With starting tight end Jack Doyle back in the fold and Mo Alie Cox emerging, Togiai's role was slimmed down, but he managed to stay off the inactive list, thus doing enough in his limited appearances to warrant more time down the line.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
-> N/A
Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String
-> N/A
Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR
-> N/A
Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 28-21 win over Houston, Nelson recorded one tackle.
Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer had himself a day in Buffalo's 35-32 win over Los Angeles as he led the team in tackles (14) and had three more than the Bills' next leading tackler.
Punter
Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> Hekker didn't punt in Los Angeles' 35-32 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Rams' offense was humming and the only times the Rams didn't score was when they missed a field goal or turned the ball over.
----
