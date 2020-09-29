BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String -> Nall was active in the Bears' 30-26 win over Atlanta and played, but didn't record any statistics. Nall continues to see his role grow in Matt Nagy's offense, and it's possible he could see an uptick in usage if the Bears' offense ramps up with Nick Foles under center. Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String -> Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Per the NFL's new IR rules, Hodgins is eligible to return this week. Given that he had a shoulder injury that the Bills thought was somewhat considerable, I doubt he comes off for a few more weeks, but keep an eye on his status. Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Third String -> Togiai was active for the Colts in their 36-7 win over New York but didn't record any statistics. With starting tight end Jack Doyle back in the fold and Mo Alie Cox emerging, Togiai's role was slimmed down, but he managed to stay off the inactive list, thus doing enough in his limited appearances to warrant more time down the line.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> N/A Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> N/A Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> N/A Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 28-21 win over Houston, Nelson recorded one tackle. Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer had himself a day in Buffalo's 35-32 win over Los Angeles as he led the team in tackles (14) and had three more than the Bills' next leading tackler.

Punter