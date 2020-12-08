BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 13 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String -> Barring something unforeseen, Luton's time as the Jags' starting quarterback this season has likely come to a close. Luton was given his opportunities, but the Jags couldn't capitalize and earn a win, thus prompting head coach Doug Marrone to roll with Mike Glennon, who's done a solid job the last couple of weeks. We'll have to see how it all shakes out... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall played in Chicago's 34-30 loss to Detroit but didn't record any statistics. Nall remains the third-string running back behind David Montgomery and Cordarelle Patterson, but he usually sees a few targets in the receiving game. Not this week however as he wasn't targeted... Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String -> Pierce did not see action in Chicago's 34-30 loss to Detroit. Pierce was able to get some game action with injuries to the to the backfield several weeks ago, but he's back to a reserve role at this point.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's, 26-20 loss to Indianapolis, Cooks hauled in five of his eight targets for 65 yards. Cooks didn't become the de-facto target for Deshaun Watson with Will Fuller V suspended but still managed a solid day. He averaged 13 yards per catch and had a long of 23 on the day... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite being eligible to return off of IR for the past couple of weeks, Hodgins still hasn't officially been promoted to the active roster, lending credence to the notion that he's perhaps not quite ready to return. Hodgins went on IR due to a shoulder injury, but he was expected to return later this year. Stay tuned this week as there's a good chance we'll get an update. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 26-20 victory over the Texans. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and strong coaching staff.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Nelson didn't play in Pittsburgh's 23-17 loss to the Washington football team. It's unclear if it was a one-game absence or if he's dealing with something more long term. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 34-24 win over San Francisco, Poyer finished with seven tackles, five of which were solo. Poyer's Bills are 9-3 overall and he's second among strong safeties in Pro Bowl votes.

Punter