BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap
With week 12 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String
-> After starting the past three games for Jacksonville, head coach Doug Marrone made a quarterback change midweek and went with Mike Glennon at QB. The end result didn't change for the Jags as they lost their 10th straight game, but with Glennon playing well and Gardner Minshew II potentially back soon, Luton's starting reign in Jacksonville may be over.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> With starting running back David Montgomery back in the fold, Nall was pushed down the depth chart slightly, but he was still able to make an impact against Green Bay, securing his only target for 10 yards. Nall has shown a lot amount of ability when it comes to being a receiving back, so I would imagine he'll continue to see a few targets per game.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> Pierce did not play in Chicago's 41-25 loss to Green Bay.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 41-25 win over Detroit, Cooks hauled in all five of his targets for 85 yards. Will Fuller V has been Deshaun Watson's primary target in Houston, but he was just handed down a season-finishing suspension from the NFL, which would mean Cooks would be the recipient of nearly all the targets in the passing game. It's unclear whether or not Fuller will be able to appeal his suspension, but if not, Cooks will be very, very busy down the stretch run.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Hodgins was designated to return from short-term injured reserve last week and could be primed to join the active roster here in the next two weeks. Hodgins has spent nearly the entire season on short-term IR with a shoulder injury, so seeing him make progress and get closer to making his debut is great news.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 45-26 loss to Tennessee.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> Nelson and the Steelers are supposed to play Baltimore on Wednesday as of writing this story, but it's still very much in the air with COVID-19 concerns.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 27-17 win over Los Angeles, Poyer finished with 10 tackles and half a tackle for loss.
GO BEAVS!— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) November 28, 2020
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 23-20 loss to San Francisco, Hekker punted seven times for 343 yards. He landed three inside the 20, averaged 49 yards per punt, and had a long of 62 on the day.
----
