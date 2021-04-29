BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NBA: Latest on Gary Payton II & Drew Eubanks

Former Oregon State guard Gary Payton II, who signed a pair of 10-day deals with Golden State on April 8th & April 19th, will be looking to re-up with the Warriors once they return from their road trip on May 6th.

After staring for the Raptors 905 in the G-League earlier this season where he led the entire league in steals per game at 2.5, Payton II was able to land with the Warriors once the G-League season concluded.

Because a player can only sign two consecutive 10-day contracts, the Warriors weren't able to keep Payton II without signing him for the remainder of the year.

Despite this, head coach Steve Kerr noted on Wednesday that the Warriors have been very impressed with what Payton II has brought to the table as a backup guard and will be doing their due diligence in trying to bring him back for the stretch run.

“Gary practiced today, but he will not go on the trip,” Kerr said. “We are exploring our options as we wind down the season. There’s a chance that we would bring him back. That’s the hope. But we have some things to consider. The front office is going through their process and we’ll see how it plays out.”

In the seven games played with the Dubs, Payton II averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game. He shot 77% from the field, 50% from three, and 75% from the charity stripe.

His best game with the Warriors was against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Payton II played nine minutes, went 3-of-4 from the floor, and finished with 10 points, four steals, and three rebounds.

Additionally, he hit one three-pointer, went 3-of-4 from the line, and had one block.



“Gary played really well,” Kerr said. “He’s somebody who we feel like we’d love to have back. He’s got to consider his own options as well. So, we’ll see how it works out.”

Golden State currently sits 10th in the west at 31-31...