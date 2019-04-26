Beavers in a good spot with 2020 linebacker Junior Walling
McNary High School outside linebacker Jason Walling Jr. picked up his first offer from Oregon State a little over a year ago, and has seen his offer list and interest level grow steadily ever since...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news