Beavers first Pac-12 school in for 2020 safety Semaj Verner
The state of California has a reputation for being a hotspot for recruits, and is a target area for colleges from coast to coast. Jonathan Smith and his staff are as aware of that as anyone, and ma...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news