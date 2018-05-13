BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschman each had three hits but the third-ranked Oregon State baseball team lost in 10 innings, 9-6, to No. 2 Stanford Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Despite the loss, the Beavers still won the series over the Cardinal after winning 6-2 Friday and 10-0 on Saturday. Oregon State is now 38-8-1 overall and 16-7-1 in Pac-12 Conference play. Stanford, meanwhile, is 39-8 overall and 18-6 in league action.

Stanford scored the game’s final eight runs after the Beavers went up 6-1 in the fourth inning. The Cardinal’s Will Matthiessen drove in the game-winning runs via a two-out double in the 10th inning against OSU reliever Jake Mulholland. The lefty was charged with the loss, dropping to 1-2 on the year.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Oregon State’s Kevin Abel allowed four hits and two runs in four innings. His counterpart, Brendan Beck, allowed seven hits and six runs in three innings.

Jake Little earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year. He allowed three hits and two walks in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

The teams combined for 28 hits; the Beavers finished with 12. Cadyn Grenier and Nick Madrigal had two apiece.

Next Up

Oregon State jumps out of conference action to take on San Diego Monday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

*OSU Press Release*