BeaversEdge.com

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 11 Oregon State women's basketball team fell to Washington 68-67 Friday evening in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.

"All of the credit goes to Washington," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "They played an incredible game, and hit big shots all game long. They are clearly playing with hope and a renewed energy. I'm proud of our team, of course, but you have to give all of the credit to Washington."

Junior Mikayla Pivec put up 23 points and 11 rebounds, while going 7-for-12 from the floor. Sophomore Taya also recorded a double-double, going for 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum tallied 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, while senior Joanna Grymek recorded eight points and five rebounds.

The Beavers shot 41.7 percent in the game, compared to 40.0 percent for the Huskies.

Oregon State used an early 7-0 run to go in front 15-10. Washington battled back to level the score, but the Beavers scored the final six points of the first quarter to finish the frame up 21-15.

The Beavers picked up right where they left off to start the second, extending the advantage to 13 less than two minutes into the period. Oregon State led by as many as 14, before Washington surged to bring the score to 37-33 heading to the break.

The Huskies leveled the score early in the third quarter, and proceeded to take the lead as the teams traded baskets. Washington went in front by five, but the Beavers evened the score at 51 to end the period.

Oregon State took a lead three minutes into the fourth, but the Huskies went back in front at the media timeout. Washington led 63-57 with less than two minutes to play, but the Beavers leveled the score in the closing seconds. The Huskies converted on a 3-pointer with two seconds on the clock to close out the win.

The Beavers will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, March 18 at 4 p.m.