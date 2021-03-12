BeaversEdge - Beavers Fall To Ducks 7-0 In Series Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team dropped the opening game of a three-game set with Oregon, 7-0, Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Andy Armstrong posted a pair of hits to pace the Oregon State offense, while Jacob Melton extended his hit streak to seven games by singling in the first inning.

Oregon State (10-2 overall) starting pitcher Kevin Abel struck out nine but allowed six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He took the loss to drop to 1-2 this season.

The Ducks (7-2) scored four off Abel in the second, three on a triple by Tanner Smith. Oregon added to the lead with a solo home run by Kenyon Yovan in the fifth and two more in the sixth for a 7-0 advantage.

Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom improved to 1-0 this season after limiting the Beavers to three hits in seven innings. He struck out 10.

The loss snapped Oregon State’s 10-game win streak.

Next Up

Oregon State and Oregon continue their non-conference series Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch Saturday is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT.

On The Hill

Oregon State is slated to send left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (1-0, 1.69) to the mound Saturday. Oregon will counter with right-handed pitcher Cullen Kafka (0-0, 1.00).

Mundt With Two More Scoreless

Joey Mundt tossed two more scoreless innings Friday, and has worked 5 1/3 scoreless frames this season. The righty has allowed just three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He struck out three in the opener versus the Ducks.

Strikeouts

Oregon State’s pitching staff struck out 16 Friday. It’s the ninth time this season the staff has struck out 10 or more, and the 16 are just shy of the season-best 18 in the series opener at Grand Canyon on Feb. 25. OSU’s pitchers have struck out 127 in 108 innings this season.

Froemke Gets The Start

Kyle Froemke, who lettered for Oregon in 2019, started at designated hitter for the Beavers on Friday night, batting in the eighth spot of the lineup. It marked his fourth appearance of 2021 and second start.

Armstrong With Another Multi-Hit Game

Armstrong singled in both the second and fifth innings to give him his team-leading sixth multiple-hit effort of the season.

