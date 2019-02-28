BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points, his 61st consecutive double figures game, but Oregon State (17-10, 9-6) fell at the buzzer to Arizona (17-12, 8-8) 74-72 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Wildcats had the game's last possession, the final 24 seconds, and Justin Thompson desperation top of the key jumper was short with one second to play, but guard Devonaire Doutrive tipped the rebound in as the horn sounded to give UA its third consecutive victory.

OSU's Thompson duo of Ethan and Stephen scored 18 and 17, respectively. Beaver center Kylor Kelley added five blocked shots to move into the Pac-12 Conference's all-time single season top 10 list with 45.

Arizona had four players in double figures for scoring led by Brandon Randolph's team-high 15.

Oregon State will honor seniors Gligorije Rakocevic and Stephen Thompson Jr. when it hosts Arizona State at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Gill Coliseum in the final regular-season home game. Tickets can be purchased at this link.