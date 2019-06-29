News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 12:15:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Beavers encouraging 2020 ATH Silas Bolden to continue the family legacy

Ynl66o7oubepgiklvcea
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Oregon State fans don't have to think very hard to remember Victor Bolden, a talented former Beaver who electrified Reser Stadium for four years and placed himself near or at the top of the record ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}