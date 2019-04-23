BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

RENO, Nev. – Joe Casey hit a go-ahead ninth-inning home run but Oregon State was unable to hold on to the lead in a 7-6 loss in 10 innings to Nevada on Tuesday.

Nevada’s Keaton Smith hit a home run in the 10th inning to send the Wolf Pack (23-18 overall) to the win.

Casey’s home run in the ninth pushed the Beavers to a 6-4 lead but Nevada managed to score two in the bottom half of the inning versus Jake Mulholland. That pushed the team’s to their fifth consecutive extra-innings game dating back to 2012. The Beavers placed a runner at third in the top half of the 10th, but could not plate him.

Mulholland was on in relief of Mitchell Verburg, who tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out a career-best seven in his 15th relief outing of the season.

Mulholland was charged with the loss to drop to 2-1 this season. Grant Ford got the win after throwing a scoreless 10th.

Oregon State (28-10-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, highlighted by a run-scoring single by Troy Claunch. Jake Harvey then jumped on a Dalton Gomez pitch to put the Beavers up 3-0 in the second.

That lead pushed to 4-0 when Ryan Ober hit a sharp single to center in the fifth, scoring Casey. But the Wolf Pack answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.

Jake Pfennigs was sharp through four innings, limiting Nevada to two hits. But he got into a jam in the fifth, and the Wolf Pack tied the game after tallying four hits and utilizing an Oregon State error. Pfennigs left the game with one down in favor of Verburg, who ended the inning via a strikeout with the bases loaded.

Pfennigs, making his second start of the year, did not figure in the decision after allowing six hits and four runs – three earned – in 4 1/3 innings.

Nevada’s Gomez allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He also did not figure in the decision.

Casey and Adley Rutschman each had three hits to pace the Beavers, who tallied 12 as a team.

Next Game

Oregon State returns home for a three-game series versus Washington State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers and Cougars open the series Friday at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Make That Seven

Ober’s RBI single in the fifth pushed his hit streak to seven games, equaling his season and career high, previously set March 30-April 6. The sophomore has now hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

And That’s Five

Jake Dukart led off the sixth with a single up the middle, and he extended his hit streak to five games, a season long for the freshman.

Casey’s Hot Streak

Joe Casey singled for the second time in the game in the seventh, giving him his fifth multiple-hit effort this season. He has multi-hit efforts in three consecutive games and in four of his last five.

Fifth Straight

The extra-inning game Tuesday marked the team’s fifth consecutive dating back to the 2012 season.

Vote For Bryce

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior Class Award. Fan voting for the award is being held through June 10. To vote, visitseniorclassaward.com/vote/baseball_2019/.