CORVALLIS, Ore. – Michael Gretler and Cadyn Grenier each tallied two hits but Oregon State dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 18 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Bruins jumped on the board with two in the first and one in the second, and the Beavers were unable tp overcome the deficit. Zak Taylor, who ended the day 1-for-4, scored the team’s lone run on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Ryan Garcia held the Beavers to seven hits and a run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked one and improved to 7-1 on the year.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers and gave up two hits and two runs in 2/3 of an inning. He dropped to 1-1 this season.

Oregon State finished the regular season with a 44-10-1 record and 20-9-1 record in Pac-12 Conference play. The Bruins finished at 36-19 and 19-11 in league action.

On Monday

Join the Oregon State baseball team the Toyota Club at Reser Stadium Monday to watch the 2018 NCAA selection show on ESPNU. The show starts at 9 a.m. PT – doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Attendance

Oregon State saw 3,831 fans at Saturday’s game. The Beavers have now had 45 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more and are averaging 3,523 per game in 2018.

One Million

Saturday’s crowd pushed Oregon State to more than one million fans through the gates at Goss Stadium since then-Coleman Field was renovated in 1999, becoming Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

OSU Press Release