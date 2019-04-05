BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State used a six-run second inning to push ahead of Utah in a 6-2 series-opening win over the Utes Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Adley Rutschman hit his ninth home run of the season to cap the six-run frame, which saw the Beavers collect four hits and two walks in sending nine batters to the plate. Beau Philip and Jake Harvey both drove in solo runs while Rutschman’s shot to left drove in two.

The ninth home run of the year equaled Rutschman’s season total from a year ago.

Utah (8-16 overall, 1-9 Pac-12) scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings, both on sacrifice flies, off Oregon State (21-6-1, 7-3) starter Brandon Eisert, who improved to 7-0 this season. The lefty struck out seven and allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings of work.

Jake Pfennigs, Dylan Pearce and Jake Mulholland coming to hold the Utes to two walks in three scoreless innings of relief.

Beau Philip and Jake Harvey each had two hits to pace the Beavers, who finished with eight as a team.

Utah’s Kyle Robeniol took the loss after a 1 2/3 inning start. He gave up a run and two hits with a walk to drop to 1-4 this season. Riley Pierce worked 6 1/3 innings in relief and gave up six hits and runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

Next Games

Oregon State and Utah will conclude their series Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch of the DH is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one.

Tickets Saturday

Those who have tickets for Saturday’s original game can use them at the first game Saturday. Those who have tickets for Sunday’s game can use them for the second game Saturday.

Eisert To .850

The win for Brandon Eisert on Friday pushed the left-hander to a 17-3 career mark at Oregon State. That’s an .850 winning percentage, and a No. 6 spot in the Oregon State record books. He is just shy of Bryce Fehmel’s .857 winning percentage (30-5).

Harvey & Philip

Beau Philip’s two-hit effort on Friday gave him 12 multiple-hit games this season, which leads the team. Jake Harvey also had two hits, his second multi-hit effort.

More On The Bullpen

The Oregon State bullpen has now held opponents to 14 1/3 scoreless innings in the month of April. Overall, the bullpen has given up just 18 earned runs in 117 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 1.38.

One More On Eisert

Brandon Eisert struck out seven and did not issue a walk in the win. The junior has struck out 51 to just five walks on the season. That’s 10.2 strikeouts for every walk this season.