BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trevor Larnach, Michael Gretler and Tyler Malone all homered to send sixth-ranked Oregon State to a 12-5 win and series sweep over Oregon Saturday afternoon in front of a Goss Stadium-era record 3,800 fans.

A total of 11,252 fans witnessed the 2017-18 Civil War Series, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers. Oregon State improved to 29-6 overall and 10-5 in Pac-12 Conference play. Oregon, meanwhile, dropped to 19-18 overall and 6-12 in league games.

Malone’s seventh-inning solo home run punctuated the win. Down to his last at bat, the sophomore belted an offering from reliever Jesse Hobaica over the right field fence to hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game.

It took Malone 100 at bats for his first career home run, which came April 13 at Missouri State. Since then, he’s posted five home runs in his last 17 at bats.

Larnach opened the game’s scoring with a three-run home run in the first, his 12th round-tripper of the season.

The Beavers then scored six in the third to open a nine-run lead. Adley Rutschman cleared the bases with a double, which highlighted the inning that was started with an opposite field home run from Michael Gretler, his fourth of the year.

Every Oregon State starter finished with at least one hit, and seven had two or more. Rutschman, Malone and Steven Kwan all had three to pace the 19-hit attack.

Grant Gambrell started and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. He picked up the win to improve to 5-1 after scattering five hits and two runs.

Kolby Summer was charged with the loss for Oregon and dropped to 1-6. He allowed 10 hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Oregon State steps out of conference play to take on Portland Tuesday night at Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

The 3,800 marked another Goss Stadium era record for the Beavers. Oregon State totaled 11,252 fans through the three-game series with Oregon. The three games represent the first (3,800), second (3,760) and fifth-best (3,692) crowds since then Coleman Field was renovated in 1999, becoming Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State has totaled 51,347 in attendance through the first 16 games of the season (15 dates). That averages to 3,423 fans per game. OSU has totaled 3,000 or better in all 15 dates in 2018, and has reached that number in 36 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season.

Oregon State’s first nine runs versus the Ducks Saturday all came with two outs.



